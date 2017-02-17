Dangerous dog at large after Gympie pound break-in

A DANGEROUS dog could be on the loose in Gympie after it was broken out of the pound last week.

The council have issued an alert for the dog, which has been declared dangerous and could be anywhere in the Gympie region.

The male Staffordshire Terrier Cross, which is black and white in colour, was the only dog taken when the Gympie Pound was broken into about 11.45pm last Tuesday.

A Gympie council spokeswoman said the dog is categorised as a dangerous dog and is the subject of a Regulated Dog Declaration.

She warned anyone from approaching the dog if found, but to contact the council immediately on 1300 307 800.

The dog's ID number is: 982000363429823