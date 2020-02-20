Dangerous chemicals stolen from a Gympie region property

THEFT: Police are investigating a dangerous chemical theft which happened at a Gympie region property on February 9, 2020. Photo: File

GYMPIE police are warning the public following the theft of 20 litres of nitric acid, a highly dangerous substance which can cause serious injury or death.

The nitric acid, which was in an unlabelled white 20L container (as per image) was stolen around midday Sunday, February 9 during a break-in at a mine site at Mothar Mountain.

This was the nitric acid in an unlabelled white 20L container which was stolen on February 9. Photo: Police Media

Police hold concerns for anyone who may have contact with the substance and are warning the public to not touch the container and immediately call triple-0 (000) if located.

It is believed that the container has a small leak in it posing a danger to whoever may handle it.

Nitric acid is a dangerous chemical that will cause serious burns, respiratory distress and can be fatal if ingested or accidentally spilt on the body.

Anyone with information about the chemical’s whereabouts urged to immediately contact police.

Please phone Policelink on 131 444 or CrimeStoppers on 1800 333 000 if you need more information.