Dangerous bike path means fitness comes at price in Tin Can

Tin Can Bay resident Peter Raynes was a bit scraped up by his fall.

Letter to the Editor

I REFER to the item published under Your Story in The Gympie Times on Saturday, April 21, which referred to the accident concerning Tin Can Bay resident Peter Raynes.

This accident occurred whilst he was riding a push bike along the pedestrian/cycling pathway between Tin Can Bay and Cooloola Cove.

The cracked footpath at Tin Can Bay. contributed

At a meeting with the Mayor and councillors held in Tin Can Bay on May 29, 2017, the poor condition of this pathway was pointed out to the Mayor with a request for the repair of same.

As is consistent with the attitude of this council towards such necessary repairs, nothing was done, which has resulted in a further deterioration of the pathway.

Peter Raynes injury after falling off his bike on a Tin Can Bay footpath. contributed

As a member of a cycling group which uses this pathway two or three times a week, I am continuously concerned about the condition of this pathway, which has been an accident waiting to happen.

I do not consider any further comment is necessary.

Geoff Watts,

Tin Can Bay