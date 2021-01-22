Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login

Dingo pups at Australian Reptile Park
Environment

‘Dangerous and foolish’: Rangers forced to close camps

Scott Sawyer
22nd Jan 2021 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Four campgrounds on popular World Heritage-listed Fraser Island will remain temporarily closed until mid-year, due to ongoing issues with campers feeding dingoes.

The Department of Environment and Science confirmed it would extend the closure of Eli, Maheno, Guluri and Wahba campgrounds until June.

The closures were first made in September, 2020, "as a result of human interactions with dingoes at popular locations like Eli Creek, Maheno and Happy Valley".

Game on as Coast's biggest sporting events return

Range in charge Linda Behrendorff said the closures were for safety reasons, because some residents and visitors had been feeding dingoes or deliberately interfering with them.

"Unfortunately, that behaviour by day visitors has continued, leaving us with no choice but to extend the temporary closure until June 30 for these popular campgrounds," she said.

How to activate your free Courier Mail subscription

"These campgrounds will not be reopened until this dangerous and foolish behaviour by day visitors and residents on the island stops.

"Day visitors and residents have to understand that their behaviour has a direct impact on the wongari (dingoes) and the next group of people who visit or camp on the island.

"Feeding or deliberately interfering with wongari can habituate them, which puts people and the wongari in danger."

Ms Behrendorff said people seeking selfies with dingoes were "extremely selfish" and park rangers had zero tolerance for people who intentionally feed or interfere with dingoes.

"In 2020, rangers issued 18 Penalty Infringement Notices (PINS) to people for dingo offences, and so far this year rangers have issued three PINS," Ms Behrendorff said.

"Earlier this month, two men, who encouraged a juvenile wongari to smell and lick their hands at Orchid Beach, received fines totalling $4270.

"Rangers have also recently trapped and inserted ear tags on six wongari around other popular campsites and residential areas, for ongoing monitoring due to the poor behaviour of humans."

The Department encouraged people to report any negative dingo encounters to a park ranger or phone 07 4127 9150, or email dingo.ranger@des.qld.gov.au as soon as possible.

camping fraser island fraser island dingoes park ranger queensland department of environment and science
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Driver faces court charged with fatal hit and run

        Premium Content Driver faces court charged with fatal hit and run

        Crime A 25 year old covered his face with his shirt while leaving court after facing a charge for the alleged hit and run that killed Henry Jennings.

        Million dollar improvement for Gympie water supply

        Premium Content Million dollar improvement for Gympie water supply

        News Gympie water infrastructure will get a $1,080,000 boost as part of $8.9 million in...

        ‘Too difficult’: Japan braces for Olympics wipe out

        Premium Content ‘Too difficult’: Japan braces for Olympics wipe out

        Sport Tokyo Olympics: Japan braces for cancellation, sets sights on 2032

        Gympie dad in ICU after being found unconscious at mine site

        Premium Content Gympie dad in ICU after being found unconscious at mine site

        News A GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help the Mooloo family, after the...