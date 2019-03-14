No words needed in star’s cruel sledge

DON'T stuff up in front of Will Chambers, because he won't let you forget about it.

Not only is the Melbourne Storm and Queensland Origin star one of the toughest and best defensive centres in the game, he also takes the title as the biggest sledger in the NRL.

That's according to Souths flyer Dane Gagai, who says Chambers is so cutting with his tongue he probably does research on opposition players to make sure he comes prepared with the best possible insults to hurl their way on game day.

Speaking at Kayo's launch of the 2019 NRL season, Gagai said: "Will Chambers, I actually think he does homework and studies players on some little things about what he can say to them and how he can get under their skin.

"He loves a good sledge, he'd be the number one."

Chambers is so good in fact, sometimes he doesn't even need words to humiliate a fellow player.

Gagai remembers playing the Storm one season and trying to defend Billy Slater. It didn't exactly go to plan, and one look at Chambers was all it took to know his Maroons teammate would be giving him some stick after the full-time siren.

Will Chambers (left) doesn’t mind a sledge or two.

"I know the type of person he (Chambers) is and how he loves sledging people and there was a time when I thought Billy Slater was going to put some footwork on me so I've planted my feet, waiting to see if he's going to go left or right," Gagai said.

"And Slater's run straight into me and sat me on my back.

"Something happened, the play stopped, and I just knew Will was coming up with something so I looked over and he was just looking at me laughing.

"That's the one that always sticks with me."

Gagai's Rabbitohs teammate Greg Inglis doesn't need to sledge because he lets his football do the talking.

Greg Inglis has been named at right centre for the opening round. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)

There's a feeling in the game Inglis will struggle to soar to the heights he's reached in the past as he deals with persistent knee troubles, but Gagai has full faith the Kangaroos great will come good.

Inglis will play in the centres when Souths take on the Roosters on Friday night in the opening round of the NRL, and he'll face a stern test by lining up opposite NSW Blues sensation Latrell Mitchell.

Although his ageing body might be stopping him from playing in his preferred fullback role, Gagai has no doubt Inglis is still a frightening prospect.

"He's still a big, physical athlete. I know everyone's talking about, obviously he's had these injuries and that can have an effect, but he's as strong as ever," Gagai said. "He's still got it.

"Having him out on the field, he's a physical presence, he's aggressive and his knowledge of the game is second to none so it's good having him out there.

"Once he came back (to pre-season training) it's like he didn't miss a beat. He's been doing it for long enough where he knows exactly what he has to do.

"He's still one of the strongest, if not the strongest, in the club and he's still quick so I can't wait to get out there and play alongside him."