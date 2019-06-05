Menu
Dane Gagai was man of the match in Origin I.
Rugby League

Two tries, 256 metres: Maroons flyer claims man of the match

by John Dean
5th Jun 2019 10:53 PM

Queensland winger Dane Gagai has kept up his sensational form at State of Origin level to claim man of the match honours in the series opener on Wednesday night.

The South Sydney star bagged two tries as the Maroons ran over NSW to claim game one 18-14 at Suncorp Stadium.

 

Dane Gagai was man of the match.
Gagai scored his first try in the 67th minute after stealing a pass from Jack Wighton and running 90 metres to cross the tryline.

He didn't have to wait long for his second, set up by a brilliant pass from Kalyn Ponga just four minutes later.

By fulltime, Gagai had 256 run metres, two linebreaks, three tackle breaks and 11 tackles.

Maroons skipper Daly Cherry-Evans heaped praise on his teammate after the game.

 

Dane Gagai celebrates after a try.
"It's well deserved. He's a fantastic teammate," Cherry-Evans told Channel 9.

"For a winger, you want them to be able to do all the tough stuff.

"Don't get me wrong, he scored some great tries tonight, but his carries out of our own end were fantastic.

"He's a great teammate and he's fun to have around and he's doing all the people from Mackay really proud."

dane gagai maroons origin state of origin
News Corp Australia

