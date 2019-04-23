Menu
Samuel Johnson was crowned winner of Dancing With The Stars.
TV

Surprise winner crowned in DWTS

23rd Apr 2019 9:00 AM

THE first season of the rebooted Dancing With The Stars has wrapped up with a shock victory on Monday night.

Courtney Act entered the finale as the bookies' favourite to win but was beaten by actor Samuel Johnson in a decision that even left him speechless.

 

The former Secret Life of Us star was gobsmacked.
"I just want to say, Courtney is the better dancer!" he announced after the results were revealed.

During the finale, Johnson and his dance partner Jorja Freeman performed an encore of their Mr Bojangles jazz routine from week six. Their second dance was a freestyle number, which proved a major hit.

 

While the judges rated the pair slightly behind Act and her partner, Joshua Keefe - who managed to earn a perfect score for their last dance - Johnson landed the top spot when viewers' votes were added to the mix.

Controversial blogger Constance Hall and her dance partner Gustavo Viglio came in third.

Johnson, 41, won $50,000 for Love Your Sister, the charity he co-founded in 2012 with his late sister, Connie, in a bid to raise money for breast cancer research.

channel 10 dancing with the stars samuel johnson television

