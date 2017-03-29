Dancers cut a rug at Chatsworth

CHATSWORTH Hall came alive on Saturday night when more than 110 dancers arrived for a night of old time dancing and laughter and a delicious supper.

Some were lucky with a win from the multi-choice raffle which was well supported.

Music was supplied by the Silver Comets, a very popular duo from Wamuran.

Patrons travelled from as far away as Bundaberg, Maryborough, Maleny, Caloundra, Kilcoy, Kingaroy and all areas in between.

At the end of the evening many expressed their wish for a repeat of the night and wanting to know when the next dance will be.

The good news is there will be more, but the question is when, and the committee is working on that.