Dams needed - but the Mary River 'must run free'

PRACTICAL: Gympie region irrigation farmer Tom Craig wants dams in the Mary basin, but not on the river itself

EDUCATED people cannot seem to help interfering with practical ideas, according to frustrated Mary Valley dam "advocate-with-a-difference” Tom Craig.

Speaking at his riverside Curra grazing property, Mr Craig blasted greenies, Mary River dam advocates and, most of all, "educated idiots” who have never been taught to think in practical terms.

"They go to university and they are taught what to think, not how to think,” he said.

Mr Craig says Kenilworth dairy farmer Shane Paulger is out of touch with reality if he thinks he can ignore the conservation movement and impose a dam on the upper Mary River.

"We need dams, but the Mary needs to run free,” he said.

"I'm no greenie but we need to accept reality.”

Mr Craig says he has long advocated a plan to dam Mary River tributaries.

He wants another dam on Obi Obi Creek, a relocated and bigger Borumba Dam and dams on Kandanga and Amamoor Creeks.

"I put this to the LNP and they took it away and came back with an expert suggestion that they should dam the Mary River as well.

"So I just wasted my time on that.”

Mr Craig, who also owns and farms land in the Mary Valley says he has seen "big water” in Kandanga Creek and the state government already owns earmarked dam land near Amamoor.

He says the wet season flow in Mary tributaries would be plenty to fill dams and still allow serious environmental flows, including nutrient plumes needed for the fishing industry food chain.

He says an Obi dam would flood an area only frequented by "rock wallabies growing dope.”

"The SEQEB boys used to take police with them when they went there, that's how bad it was,” he said yesterday.

Mr Craig says the smaller tributary dams would be in deep narrow rock-lined ravines, just right for algae free water and practical dams.

"It would provide all the irrigation we need right down to River Heads, and there would be water security for the future.”

And dams could be good for the environment, he says. "Look at the flow in the Mary River now. That's all from Borumba Dam. Without it the river would be dry.

He says the Traveston Crossing dam was a ridiculous idea that would have been a swamp, but his tributary dams would provide water security "for 200 years.”