Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Architect, designer and husband of former Governor-General has died, aged 82
Architect, designer and husband of former Governor-General has died, aged 82
News

Dame Quentin Bryce’s husband Michael dies, aged 82

by Danielle O’Neal
16th Jan 2021 4:20 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Michael Bryce, the husband of former Australian Governor-general Dame Quentin Bryce, has died aged 82.

The decorated Australian architect and designer died in his Brisbane home overnight, surrounded by family.

Former official secretary to the Governor-General Stephen Brady told The Australian Mr Bryce passed away "after suffering from a protracted illness".

 

Michael Bryce (right) with wife Dame Quentin Bryce at QPAC in 2018.
Michael Bryce (right) with wife Dame Quentin Bryce at QPAC in 2018.

 

Mr Bryce was born in Brisbane and gained a Bachelor of Architecture degree from the University of Queensland in 1962 before opening his own firm in Brisbane in the late 60s.

He was appointed Federal President of the Industrial Design Institute of Australia in 1979 and retired from his practice in 2008 upon the appointment of Ms Bryce as the 25th Governor-general of Australia.

Michael and Quentin Bryce were married in 1964.

They have two daughters, three sons, and ten grandchildren.

Originally published as Dame Quentin Bryce's husband Michael dies, aged 82

dame quentin bryce michael bryce obituary

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        29 jobs going in the Gympie region right now

        Premium Content 29 jobs going in the Gympie region right now

        News Laminex, Bambling Property and Nestle Gympie are among those looking for new workers this week.

        One in hospital after car hits pedestrian in Gympie overnight

        Premium Content One in hospital after car hits pedestrian in Gympie...

        News The incident happened on Lawrence and Myall streets.

        ‘We’ll share the waves forever’: Paddle out honours Luddy

        Premium Content ‘We’ll share the waves forever’: Paddle out honours Luddy

        News A sea of surfboards covered Coolum Beach as the tight-knit community farewelled...

        UPDATE: Young man dead after motorbike crash near Gympie

        Premium Content UPDATE: Young man dead after motorbike crash near Gympie

        News The crash happened on Old Maryborough Rd early this morning.