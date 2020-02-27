Menu
A severe storm warning has been issued for the Gympie region.
News

Damaging winds, hail in severe storm warning for Gympie

scott kovacevic
, scott.kovacevic@gympietimes.com
27th Feb 2020 5:01 PM
DAMAGING winds, large hail and flash flooding could be headed Gympie’s way with the region under a severe storm warning.

The Bureau of Meteorology’s latest warning says the storms could be felt throughout the region over the next few hours.

Storm warning for the Gympie region.
“QFES advises that people should: move your car under cover or away from trees; secure loose outdoor items; never drive, walk or ride through flood waters; seek shelter, preferably indoors and never under trees; avoid using the telephone during a thunderstorm; and beware of fallen trees and powerlines,” the BoM’s warning says.

The next warning is expected at 7pm.

“If severe thunderstorms develop in the Southeast Queensland area (east of Dalby from Rainbow Beach to Stanthorpe), a more detailed Severe Thunderstorm Warning will be issued to people in this area.”

