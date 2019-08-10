Menu
‘Damaging’ 100km winds batter city

by Rebekah Scanlan
10th Aug 2019 8:59 AM

 

Brutal 100km winds are battering Melbourne and its surrounds.

The Bureau of Meteorology issued warnings Saturday morning as extreme wind gusts of up to 90 to 100km/h winds hit, exposing parts of the Gippsland coast including the Tidal River, Mallacoota and Cann River.

The State Emergency Service are advising that people should move their cars away from trees and possible falling debris, preferably moving them to an undercover location, secure loose items around your house, yard and balconies and keep clear of fallen power lines.


It comes after warnings of a "polar blast" yesterday hitting Australia's east coast and bringing extreme gusts and plunging temperatures.

The wild weather brought destructive winds and plummeting temperatures, with forecasters warning we're only on day three of a four-day winter storm which is likely to persist until Sunday.

Across most of New South Wales and Victoria, the extent of extreme winter weather could be the worst seen in at least three years.

"This could be the strongest cold outbreak so far this winter," the Bureau of Meterology's Michael Logan said.

"We'll see temperatures really plummet and snow levels down to 500m in Victoria and NSW and blizzard conditions in Alpine areas. It certainly is a real cold snap, now is the time to prepare."

The Bureau issued a number of severe weather warnings covering New South Wales, Victoria South Australia and Tasmania.

It's likely to only reach 11 degrees in Melbourne on Saturday and Sunday.

The gusty winds are expected to remain in eastern parts of NSW throughout Saturday as temperature in Sydney will struggle to get to 17C and drop overnight to 8C.

Blizzards are likely for Alpine areas above 1500m.

Three cold fronts in quick succession will bring heavy rain and winds to SE Australia. Picture: Sky News Weather
Three cold fronts in quick succession will bring heavy rain and winds to SE Australia. Picture: Sky News Weather

Conditions began easing into Friday evening but the Bureau of Meteorology warned windy conditions will stick around throughout the weekend.

"We have seen the worst of the winds [on Friday]," meteorologist Stephen Stefanac told AAP.

"On Saturday there will be fresh and strong winds but not as windy as [Friday]."

Authorities have urged people to remain vigilant as conditions will remain poor on the roads, including fallen trees.

