Damaged Gympie bridge gets slice of $4.3m upgrade

Normanby Bridge underpass was hit by an over-sized truck, in August last year. Renee Albrecht

MORE than a year after a truck clipped and damaged the Normanby Bridge as it tried to pass under it, the Department of Transport and Main Roads has confirmed an Overheight Vehicle Detection System will be installed for the bridge.

As part of the Bruce Highway Upgrade Program, traffic signals will also be upgraded at intersections on a 5km stretch of the highway.

TMR director general Neil Scales said the upgrades to this important freight and transport link would not only improve safety but were an important investment in jobs in the region.

"Given the high traffic volumes on the highway, there may be some minor impacts to the travelling public at certain times of the day. However the project team will work with the contractor to ensure any impacts are mitigated as much as possible.”

The contract, awarded earlier this month to Mi Electric, is a part of a $4.3 million package of works at six highway intersections between Hall and Fleming roads to improve signal visibility for approaching traffic.

The intersections to receive upgrades are:

Pine St intersection: adding a mast arm signal post on the Pine St leg of the intersection. The mast arm extends the traffic signals out over the roadway for improved visibility.

Jane St intersection: adding a mast arm signal post on the Jane St leg of the intersection. Works also include installing a flashing "Queued traffic” sign on the Bruce Highway for northbound traffic.

Cross St intersection: adding a mast arm signal post on the Cross St leg of the intersection. Works also include installing a flashing "Queued traffic” sign on the Bruce Highway for northbound traffic.

Channon St intersection: adding a mast arm signal post on the Channon St leg of the intersection. Works also include installing a flashing "Queued traffic” sign on the Bruce Highway for southbound traffic.

Excelsior Rd intersection: Installing an LED "Queued traffic” sign on the northbound approach to the intersection.

Centro Way intersection: adding a mast arm signal post on the northbound approach to the intersection.

Construction, expected to start later this year, should take a month to, weather permitting.

The program is aimed at improving safety, flood resilience and capacity along the Bruce Highway from Brisbane to Cairns.