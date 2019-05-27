Massive Maroons boost: ‘I’m 100 per cent’

MAROONS halfback Daly Cherry-Evans has declared himself a certain starter for Origin I in a huge boost for Queensland ahead of the series opener on Wednesday week.

Cherry-Evans arrived in Camp Maroon at 12.30pm on Monday and immediately went on the front foot to set the record straight on whether he was an injury risk in Game One at Suncorp Stadium.

The Sea Eagles skipper hasn't played a game of football for 38 days since suffering an ankle injury against Canberra which ultimately required tightrope surgery.

Asked to put a percentage on his recovery, Cherry-Evans' response left no doubt he will run onto Suncorp Stadium in Origin I in the Queensland No.7 jumper.

"I'll be fine, I'm 100 per cent," he said.

"I wouldn't be here if I was going to be in a position to hurt not just myself but the team.

"And I'm also thinking of Manly, I wouldn't potentially hurt their season.

"I have appreciated the hard work I've put in to get my ankle right, but three is more hard work to be done.

"I can't wait for next week, I'm going to be feeling really good."

Daly Cherry-Evans was injured in Manly’s Round 7 win over Canberra last month. Picture: AAP

Cherry-Evans' statement is a huge shot of confidence for the Maroons, who are banking on his scrumbase union with Cameron Munster to bring the Origin shield back to Queensland.

The 30-year-old is tipped to be crowned the Queensland captain tonight at a gala dinner and even Cherry-Evans admits even he underestimated the rehabilitation required to be fit for Origin I.

"It's going really well," he said.

"The fact 'Kevvie' (coach Kevin Walters) has selected me shows how productive the last couple of weeks has been so it's really good signs

"When I came out at the start and said I was going to be ready, I probably put more pressure on myself than I understood because there was so much work to be done.

"But I guess that challenge really excited me to get it right, I knew what was at stake and the opportunity that lay ahead for Queensland.

"I was happy to put in the work and I have put myself in the position to be here."

DCE has done enough to prove himself as a leader. Image: Phil Hillyard

Cherry-Evans admits he is stunned by his Origin renaissance. Just 12 months ago, he wasn't even in the team, was mired in a three-year Origin exile and there were rumours Cherry-Evans would never be picked again by Maroons hierarchy.

"You count your lucky stars in rugby league," he said.

"But you have to make sure you back yourself and stay persistent in anything you believe in.

"I always had a lot of belief in myself and my ability, so I'm not surprised I am here but I am grateful I have another opportunity to play for Queensland."