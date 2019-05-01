Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Brett Dallas is facing a further charge.
Brett Dallas is facing a further charge. Emma Murray
Crime

Dallas back in court on theft charge

Janessa Ekert
by
1st May 2019 5:15 AM | Updated: 5:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

DISGRACED '90s NRL hero turned petty thief Brett Dallas was back in court barely a month after he was sentenced for pinching clothes and electronics.

The 44-year-old is accused of stealing just days after he was sentenced for the same charge in Mackay Magistrates Court. It is alleged the offence occurred on April 4 this year at Richmond in North Mackay.

The case was mentioned for the first time this week. Mr Dallas asked for it to be adjourned to May 20 so he could seek legal advice.

This is the third time Mr Dallas has faced Mackay Magistrates Court for stealing.

In March he was fined $600 and ordered to pay $129.94 for stealing four pairs of board shorts, an SD card and phone charger. That same month he was also fined $450 and ordered to pay $516.70 for stealing and unauthorised dealing with shop goods. Convictions have not been recorded.

More Stories

brett dallas mackay court mackay crime mackay magistrates court mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    UQ academic talks the danger of conspiracy theories

    premium_icon UQ academic talks the danger of conspiracy theories

    News 'All we do is bang on about the same thing in the same way.'

    Gympie Cats cough up hairball in Hinterland heartbreaker

    premium_icon Gympie Cats cough up hairball in Hinterland heartbreaker

    News From leading at every change to letting a win go amiss.

    The $100,000 fingerprint in a Noosa jewellery box

    premium_icon The $100,000 fingerprint in a Noosa jewellery box

    News Accused Gympie man denies $100,000 burglary haul

    'Flat' Cooloola Heat misfire in first loss of the season

    premium_icon 'Flat' Cooloola Heat misfire in first loss of the season

    News 'We addressed it again as a group after full time.'