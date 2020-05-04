Dalby man roams streets with axe

A DALBY father refused to look the magistrate in the eye as she told him to set a better example for his children in court on Tuesday morning.

Neil Phillip Richer kept his head down as senior constable Jodie Tahana recalled the events of April 16.

"Police were completing a routine patrol on Jimbour street, when they saw the defendant riding a bicycle without a helmet," Snr const Tahana said.

"As police approached the defendant, they noticed a wooden handle sticking out of his backpack.

"On further inspection of the defendant's backpack police discovered the man was carrying a small axe as well as a shotgun shell.

Snr const Tahana acknowledged that while being in possession of a axe in public is not an offence, the officers did recommend that the defendant headed straight home.

Duty Lawyer Claire Graham told the court that her client had recently relapsed which resulted him in acting erratically.

"My client is a 41-year-old man and is a father of two teenagers who have been in his primary care since they were two years old," Ms Graham said.

"He does have a previous drug history starting in the late 90s but ultimately ceased offending up until 2018."

Magistrate Tracy Mossop shook her head in disbelief before taking off her glasses to look at the defendant.

"Your children need you to be responsible and right now you're failing," Magistrate Mossop said.

"They are either going to grow up thinking that your way of lifestyle is cool and follow you down this path or they are going to realise that there is more to life, you need to rethink your choices."

A conviction was recorded.