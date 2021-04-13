Menu
Marj Dakin has claimed player of the month following several disrupted weeks’ of golf.
Dakin takes out Gympie Ladies’ golf player of month

Staff writer
13th Apr 2021 9:00 AM
No competition last Wednesday (7/4) due to wet conditions.

Player of the Month for March is Marj Dakin (68 points), with Lorraine Elliott one point behind (67) and Jean Peters (64). There were only two games played for the month that counted.

Good to see so many ladies playing on Saturday (10/4) for the April Monthly Medal sponsored by Kingdom Financial. Overall Winner and Division 1 Medal Winner was Grace Kelleher blitzing the field with a great 66 nett. Stella Macklin was Runner Up with 72. Ball Rundown: Tonie Divers (74), Del Groundwater (76), Rhonda Muller (78), Maureen Carroll (79). Rhonda Muller was the winner of Division 2 Medal. Stella Macklin took out the Seniors’ Comp with Grace also winning the Putting comp (27).\

Tomorrow, 17th April, is set down for a Single Stroke and next Wednesday, 21st April, ladies will play a Single Stableford.

Away games coming up include: Noosa Springs Ladies Day (20/4), District Senior Women’s Championships at Kingaroy (22 & 23/4). Please check the book and noticeboard for more information.

Happy golfing and keep smiling.

