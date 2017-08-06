Dairy cows sell for up to $3600 at Nanango

TOP HERD: John Cochrane was the auctioneer at the dairy sale at Nanango last week.

LAST Thursday's dairy sale at Nanango Showgrounds saw a stronger range of prices paid for 109 friesian, brown Swiss and Guernsey milking cows, dries and heifers.

The sale by Cochrane Livestock Rural Services on behalf of the Greiner family of Gayndah, saw the end of dairying after decades of milking cows.

The Greiners are changing to beef cattle and another dairy has been lost to the North Burnett.

The cattle were trucked on Wednesday afternoon to Nanango to be available to buyers as there are very few dairies left near Gayndah.

Buyers chasing fat and protein and low cell counts were well rewarded with this herd.

Top prices were $3600 for Lot 54, a brown Swiss milker; 2 Friesian milkers, Lot 2 & 11 sold for $3350; and Lot 42, a Guernsey milker for $3,200.

There was strong demand from Maryborough, Oakey, Redgate, Harrisville, Warwick and Wide Bay farmers throughout the sale for cows with low cell counts.

Auctioneer, John Cochrane said he was pleased with the buyer attendance, achieving a 100% clearance at a sale average of $2170 including milkers, dries and heifers.

The very low cell count cows were eagerly snapped up by buyers from both tick-free and ticky country.

The cattle had been pre-treated for ticks allowing ease of movement to tick-free areas.