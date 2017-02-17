How Stay at Home Mum blogger Jody Allen struck it big

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

THE self proclaimed Gympie "dag" who has built a multi-million dollar empire out of her online advice for stay at home mums is about to launch a television series based on her website.

Mother-of-two and former Gympie council employee Jody Allen will join TV personality and producer Walt Collins in the new Network Seven parenting series, Stay at Home Mum.

They'll be doing silly things like getting dads to put up and collapse prams, checking out the YouTube videos of parents and kids that have gone viral, doing street surveys on issues like 'How soon after giving birth did you get busy?'.

The 30-minute shows will be shot in Melbourne and go to air every Sunday afternoon for 13 weeks, starting in April.

A very excited and nervous Jody told The Gympie Times this morning the program had been two-and-a-half years in the making and that she was now on a steep learning curve about how to be television presenter.

WEBSITE: Jodie Tydings, Jody Allen, Nicole Millard and Debbie Morgan. Craig Warhurst

"I am terrified," she said.

"This is an area I am not familiar with. I have had to have a lot of media training.

"I am determined and hope the show stays true to the website. I want to keep the naughtiness in there as much as I can - as much as I am allowed to."

Jody and Walt have already shot the pilot and are about to begin filming the 13 episodes. This will involve Jody spending 2-3 days each week in Melbourne for the next 13 weeks, something she has mixed feelings about.

Jody Allen and Walt Collins will co-host the Seven Network's Stay at Home Mum television series from April.

"I love my family and I am going to miss them so much on the days I am away. I also love my house and just being here in my pyjamas," she said.

In anticipation of the time she is going to be away, Jody has been spending as much time as she can in her pyjamas, not leaving the house.

Jodi Allen at home in Gympie. Craig Warhurst

How are hubby Brendan and the boys feeling about it all?

"Brendan is super excited and the boys are so used to all this they think it's normal. We go to see a show in the city now and they just think it's normal that we get to meet the person on the stage after the show."

Jody Allen's star is about to take a quantum leap into television. Jody Allen

As if that was not enough, Jody's third book, How to Live on $50 a Week, is released later this month, but has already pre-sold 22,000 copies.

"I am stoked," says Jody. The book can be ordered through the Angus and Robertson website, or will be available in Big W and all book stores after February 27.