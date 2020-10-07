Dad’s plea over ‘bastards’ who killed his son

A father has issued a plea for people to dob in the “bastards” who killed his son before they carried out a final heartless act with his body.

The distraught parents of a Victorian man murdered and then callously discarded in dense bushland east of Melbourne have pleaded for the "bastards" who killed their son to be dobbed in.

Jarrad Lovison's dad John Lovison said they hadn't been able to go into their local country towns of Moe or Newborough out of fear they might walk past the person who killed their son and not know who they are.

It's been almost five months since Jarrad's body was found dumped in bushland at Moondarra about 29km north of his Newborough home and police say they are closing in on those responsible.

Missing Persons Squad detectives returned to the spot Jarrad was last seen alive in the early hours of April 16 on Wednesday and plan to spend the next few days in the region, which is about 130km east of Melbourne, speaking to people of interest and gathering evidence.

Mr Lovison said he and his wife Dianne had lived in hell since Jarrad was killed in April.

Jarrad Lovison's parents John and Dianne Lovison have pleaded for the people who killed their son to be dobbed in. Picture: Jack Paynter

"We don't go to Moe or Newborough because I don't know when I'm walking past a person that killed my son and he's laughing at me because I don't know who he is or what he is," Mr Lovison said.

"We just want people, if they know anything to be decent people and dob these bastards in because they deserve to be dobbed in, they deserve to go to court.

"I want the satisfaction of getting these people so I can look these bastards in the eye and I know who you are … because at the moment we've only got each other.

Jarrad Lovison was last seen alive about 3am on April 16.

Jarrad Lovison and his grandmother.

"They might be walking around laughing and smiling now but we'll see how good they are on their day in court."

Mr Lovison said the last six months had been very hard, they were angry and had now lost both of their children in horrific circumstances.

"We just want to know who did this to our son and why," he said on Wednesday.

Mr Lovison said Jarrad wasn't perfect but he was a "bloody good kid" and would always give someone a hand if they needed help.

"You can't miss him he's seven foot tall, always laughing but he was tough, if you stood on his foot, he'd step back on your foot, maybe a little bit harder than you trod on his foot," he said.

Jarrad Lovison was last seen at the La Trobe River bridge on Moe-Walhalla Road, about 3km north of Moe. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw

"But a beautiful person … if he had a dollar spare and his friend was broke he'd give it to him.

"He didn't deserve this. We'd like to believe we raised him the right way, that he had the right principles."

Missing Persons Squad detective Sergeant Graham Hamilton said Jarrad, 37, was last seen alive with his green mountain bike on the Moe-Walhalla Rd about 3am on April 16.

He said he had meet with an associate near the La Trobe River bridge about 350m north of Prudens Track and the belief was Jarrad was left sitting there on his bicycle looking at his mobile phone.

The associate is yet to be ruled out as a suspect.

Sgt Hamilton said they had provided very little information to police apart from the fact they had met with Jarrad.

Jarrad Lovison’s bike is still yet to be found.

Becks Bridge Rd, near the corner of Adam View Court, about 5 km north of Moe was the last place Jarrod’s bike was seen on April 18. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Andrew Henshaw

He said police were very close to cracking the case and finding those responsible.

"We're confident that we have some people who we believe may be involved, however, at this stage we're calling for witnesses to provide that additional evidence we may require," Sgt Hamilton said.

"From everything we've been told in relation to Jarrad was that he was a very decent person and certainly didn't deserve to end up the way he did."

Sgt Hamilton said they didn't know how long after it was after Jarrad was last seen that he was killed.

His body was found on May 23 at the Moondarra Forrest about 18km north of where he was last seen. His bike and mobile phone were not with him and both are yet to be found.

His bike was seen two days later propped against a tree on Becks Bridge Rd just north of Adam View Court in Tanjil South about 2.30pm on April 18 and was collected by a white wagon about two hours later.

Police are urging anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report online.

