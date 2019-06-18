Dad’s epic, hilarious response to daughter’s shorts

A man has been crowned the dad of the year for pranking his teenage daughter with a hilarious "Parenting 101" fashion lesson.

Jason Hilley poked fun at his daughter's denim shorts by surprising her with a pair of his own short shorts, Fox News reported.

"You wear yours out in public? I will wear mine! Parenting 101!" the funny dad said in caption alongside a video he shared to Facebook.

In the hysterical 75-second clip, which has since been viewed 24 million times, Jason and his young son burst into the girl's room for an impromptu schooling.

"Kendall, we have to have a talk," the father begins, as a mortified Kendall raises a hand to her mouth and the little boy cackles in delight.

"Get your shorts, we're gonna see whose fit better," Jason continues, referring to the "butt-cutting shorts".

"Which ones?" she asks, which her dad describes as "the new ones we bought that were supposed to be a lot longer".

Complying, Kendall shimmies on the shorts under an oversized long-sleeved top.

"Yeah, exactly!" Jason cries of the cropped-style cut-offs once she has them on, with Kendall erupting in giggles.

"Whose are shorter, babe?" the silly dad asks as he strikes a pose in the mirror and looks at the camera, which is evidently held by his wife.

"I can't handle y'all," the woman laughs.

He was making the point her shorts were too short, and if she chose to wear them, he would wear his.

"I'm picking her up from school with these on," a serious Jason continues, rubbing and slapping his thigh.

"These aren't even that short!" Kendall protests, checking out her shorts in the mirror.

"No, neither are mine!" the dad fires back.

In the days since, the legendary family moment has gone viral, with over 144,000 shares, 11,000 likes and 6700 comments to date.

"Absolutely wonderful, dad of the year!!!" one fan declared.

"Good job dad, that's a clever way to put things into perspective for your daughter," another agreed.

"She is one lucky girl. She'll understand someway," one commenter said. "You're doing awesome. Keep it up. Happy Father's Day!"

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission