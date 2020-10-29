Menu
A man has been nabbed buying up marijuana ahead of the Queensland border closure. Picture: iStock
Crime

Dad’s desperate dash for drugs before border closure

Kerri Moore
29th Oct 2020 11:54 AM | Updated: 2:34 PM
WHEN coronavirus threatened to close borders between Queensland and New South Wales, a Warwick man made a frantic dash down south to top up his marijuana supply.

Paul William Moore was nabbed on July 31 with $700 worth of the drug stashed in his car inside a large magnetised box.

Lawyer Peter Sloane told the Warwick Magistrates Court Moore suffered from chronic pain resulting from a prior car crash and uses marijuana for both pain relief and recrational use.

Mr Sloane said the 30-year-old and a friend had gone across the border to New South Wales to do a "buy up" ahead of the closure, purchasing about 200g of marijuana.

The court heard Moore had no similar offences in his criminal history and it was accepted the drug was for his own use.

The father of three was also caught drug driving on two separate occasions in June this year and November last year.

Mr Sloane said his client wasn't aware how long marijuana could remain in the system after being consumed.

Magistrate Julian Noud warned Moore to get professional assistance for pain management to avoid being returned to court.

Moore pleaded guilty to two counts of drug driving and one of possessing dangerous drugs.

He was fined $1000 and disqualified from driving for four months.

Warwick Daily News

