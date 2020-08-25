Dad was smoking meth when Gympie police walked in the door

The Victory Heights man was busted by police just as he was about to start smoking meth in March this year. File photo

A GYMPIE dad landed himself in court this week after police walked in on him as he was just about to smoke meth while they were searching for a wanted person.

While searching a Victory Heights property on March 13, police came across Neville James Wanstall, 34, who was underneath the house in a makeshift loungeroom.

Police saw a glass pipe, a set of digital scales and a clipseal bag in front of Wanstall, and a butane torch on the ground, which was still alight.

The clipseal bag contained 0.52g of meth, and Wanstall admitted to police he was about to start smoking it when they walked in.

Less than a month later, on April 1, police returned for a another search of the property and found a glass pipe, digital scales, a scoop straw, a butane lighter and another clipseal bag, this time with 1g of meth belonging to Wanstall.

Wanstall pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing meth, two charges of possessing a glass pipe and two charges of digital scales in the Gympie Magistrates Court this week.

Wanstall’s lawyer told the court his client would soon be starting a job on a trawler boat which had a no-drug policy, and Wanstall told Magistrate Chris Callaghan he had stopped using meth.

“I’ve been cutting back, I’ve tried smoking weed but I know that’s illegal too,” Wanstall said.

The court heard Wanstall received a disability pension and had been diagnosed with mental health issues and personality disorders, and he had three children who did not live with him.

Mr Callaghan fined Wanstall $600.