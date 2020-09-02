Dad walks free after ‘premeditated’ attack

A Kirwan father has walked free after a violent and "premeditated" attack on a man he had met only days before.

Steven Ronald Cole, 27, was in the passenger seat of a stolen Nissan Navara with a co-accused, stalking the streets looking for the victim.

The Townsville District Court heard the victim, a 33-year-old man, was walking home from the supermarket on December 15 last year when the stolen car drove past him repeatedly before it pulled up beside his home and Cole demanded he get in.

Cole leapt from the car holding a large hammer, the court heard, as the victim threw his hands up and yelled: "What do you want? It is not me that you are looking for."

Crown prosecutor Catherine Holden said the defendant and his co-accused pursued the man for a short time before Cole punched him twice in the jaw. The pair struggled and Cole put him in a chokehold and tried again to pull him into the car.

After the attack, the court heard Cole stole the man's phone, shoe and groceries.

Police found the defendant at a Kirwin home hiding on the roof a day after the attack.

Officers found a flip knife, a glass pipe and someone else's driver's licence among his belongings.

Defence barrister Harvey Walters said his client called his three-year-old daughter daily and was worried about how more jail time would impact their relationship.

In sentencing, Judge Gregory Lynham said he took into account Cole's seven-page criminal history, problems with drugs and his eight and a half months in pre-sentence custody.

"You might want to ask yourself if one day you want to be seen by your daughter as a hopeless loser druggie or do you want to be seen by your daughter as someone she can be proud of?"

Cole was sentenced to 260 days' imprisonment, which was considered time already served, for the assault, stealing and summary charges.

