Dad turns to growing drugs after fish stop biting

A FISHMAN turned to a life of drugs in an attempt to keep his family afloat after a "devastating" downturn in the fishing industry left him without options.

Trevor James Alexander was busted for his involvement in helping maintain nearly 100 marijuana plants between two crops at Sandy Creek and Neerdie State Forest after the fishing business went dry.

Crown prosecutor Alex Stark said the 43-year-old was "lower in the scale of actual production" and was tasked to assist another man in 2017.

"He was a paid worker opposed to a profit sharer," Mr Stark said.

Police seized 39 plants from eight raised beds at the Sandy Creek plot, which weighed 118kg.

Mr Stark there were more, but about 53 plants were stolen from the Neerdie State Forest before police could seize them.

Defence barrister Liam Dollar said the father-of-three was given marijuana as a reward for his involvement, which he intended to sell for money.

Mr Dollar said the Tin Can Bay man turned to drugs after the fishing industry had been "devastated" and his regular 35 tonne catch of crab had dwindled to 5 tonne.

"He was under financial and emotional stress at the time... there was a great weight on him," he said.

"It sets a bad example for his kids."

Judge Glen Cash said he understood how ashamed Alexander was and highlighted how getting involved in drugs had "large consequences".

Alexander was sentenced to 12 months' jail, wholly suspended for two years.

A conviction was recorded.