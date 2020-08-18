Menu
Plane pleaded guilty to stealing the car part from Supercheap Auto, which he later attempted to exchange at the same store
News

Dad tried to exchange car part at store he stole it from

Maddie Manwaring
, maddie.manwaring@gympietimes.com
18th Aug 2020 4:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A GYMPIE region dad who stole parts for his car in a “moment of stupidity” was caught after he returned to the store and tried to exchange the item almost a month later.

On April 2, Brice Nicholas Plane, 25, was caught trying to steal headlamp globes from Supercheap Auto by hiding the box, worth just under $40, in his pants.

A suspicious staff member questioned Plane who said he was “fixing himself up” and returned the item to the shelf but when the staff member walked away, Plane returned to the aisle and put the box in his pants again.

MORE GYMPIE NEWS

He continued browsing then went to the counter to pay for another item, but when his card declined he just left the store with the hidden globes.

Almost a month later on May 1, Plane went back to the Supercheap Auto store and attempted to exchange the globes, but when the staff became suspicious he left with them.

When police later located him Plane said he acted in a “moment of stupidity” and was charged with stealing goods valued less than $100 from a shop and surrendered the items.

On the day of the offence, Plane was heading home to Gunalda with his partner and children when he realised the car’s headlights were broken and he decided to steal the globes, the court heard.

Plane’s defence lawyer said her client suffered from a delusional paranoia disorder and was having a delusion at the time, and when his partner told him they had enough money when he went into the store he believed they did not.

Plane pleaded guilty in Gympie Magistrates Court, and Magistrate Chris Callaghan told him it was clear he had been persistent in his attempts to steal.

Plane was fined $350 and a conviction was not recorded.

gympie crime gympie magistrates court supercheap auto theft charges
Gympie Times

