Dad-to-be given ‘last chance’ after busted selling acid

Dylan Brady pleaded guilty to 13 charges in the Maroochydore District Court on Monday.

Dylan Brady pleaded guilty to 13 charges in the Maroochydore District Court on Monday.

A drug dealer who was attempting to sell 50 acid tabs to fuel his own drug habit has been given “one last chance” in order to stay out of jail.

Dylan Remmy Brady, 24 was asleep on a mattress in the lounge room when police searched his girlfriend’s house and found acid tablets that belonged to him.

Crown prosecutor Alex Stark told the court the search warrant was executed on January 31 last year.

“They found 45 tablets of lysergide (LSD), his mobile phone and $775 cash,” he said.

Mr Stark told the court an analysis of Brady’s phone revealed he had offered to sell the tablets to people on January 23 and 30.

The court heard Brady had also offered to supply marijuana, Xanax and MDMA.

“This is consistent with his submissions that he had purchased 50 acid tabs on that day and his friend had already taken two of them,” Mr Stark said.

“He purchased the tablets for $500 and planned on selling them for $15 each - $750 total, so a small profit.

“The crown does allege commerciality given the amount of tablets.”

The court heard Brady had not sold the other 45 tablets.

Mr Stark said a one-year jail sentence with an immediate parole release date would be suitable so Brady could have the supervision he needed.

Brady pleaded guilty in Maroochydore District Court on Monday to 13 charges, including supplying and possessing dangerous drugs.

The court heard Brady had multiple drug offences on his criminal history, relating to marijuana use.

Defence lawyer Ali Rana told the court the 24-year-old was working as a labourer where he had regular drug tests.

“Taking into account his personal circumstances at the time of the offending, there’s now been a significant change,” Mr Rana said.

“He was homeless, now he’s residing with his mother and his grandmother.”

Mr Rana told the court Brady’s attempted sale of the acid tablets was to afford his own drug habit.

The court heard that Brady’s stable employment and family support would prevent him from reoffending.

“He’s now in a committed relationship with his partner who is pregnant,” he said.

Mr Rana said it would be beneficial for Brady to stay in the community, describing it as his “last chance.”

Judge Anthony Rafter said it was good Brady had family support to help him stay on track.

He sentenced Brady to one year jail, with an immediate parole release date.

“If you commit any further drug offending, it will be very likely you will go to jail,” Mr Rafter said.

Convictions were recorded.