Daniel Smith stole a $2500 bracelet from a Caloundra jewellers.
Crime

Dad steals $2.5k bracelet for daughter’s present

lucy rutherford
11th Sep 2020 6:00 PM
A man with expensive taste and a “shocking criminal history” has been jailed for stealing a $2500 bracelet.

Police prosecutor Mark Burrell told Caloundra Magistrates Court Daniel Robert Smith entered Selig Jewellers in Caloundra on May 14.

While an employee was distracted, Smith opened a glass cabinet door and stole a 14 karat gold Pandora bracelet valued at $2500.

Sen-Constable Burrell told the court Smith was caught on CCTV footage.

When police went to his house, he initially told them he couldn’t have stolen the bracelet because he was on the Gold Coast.

He eventually led them to where he had hidden the bracelet.

The court heard Smith had 14 pages of criminal history and was serving a two-and-a-half jail year sentence for an unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Smith pleaded guilty by videolink in Caloundra Magistrates Court on Wednesday to entering premises and committing an indictable offence.

“I just want it dealt with,” he said.

“I don’t want to waste your time, tax payers time or any one elses.”

Smith’s solicitor Stephen McGhie said Smith may have stolen the bracelet to give to his daughter as a birthday present.

“He has a shocking criminal history,” he said.

“It seems to be a pretty irrational sort of thing that he did, there seems to be no point to why he took it.”

Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist said his criminal history was lengthy and concerning.

He sentenced Smith to six months jail, with a parole eligibility date of November 8.

“Pretty generous for your history,” he said.

