Dad stabbed by intruders in brutal attack

Warning: Graphic content

A Sydney father is lucky to be alive after he was stabbed multiple times in a confrontation with a group of alleged car thieves.

NSW Police detectives are investigating after the 51-year-old was stabbed in the back just around the corner from his home in Rouse Hill, in Sydney's west.

Police allege Stephen Grech was inside his home, just after 12.30am on Saturday, when he heard a noise outside.

Mr Grech walked outside to find an unknown male sitting in his wife's car, which was parked in the family's driveway.

The car thieves were spotted on camera. Picture: 7 News

When Mr Grech yelled out to the man and attempted to confront him, the unknown male left the vehicle and fled on foot.

Quickly getting into the car, Mr Grech drove the nearby streets until he spotted the man with two other unknown males.

When he exited the vehicle, a physical altercation occurred between Mr Grech and the trio, resulting in Mr Grech being stabbed four times in the back.

"I saw a large kitchen knife in his hand, I felt the back of my pants … wetness," Mr Grech told 7NEWS.

"I realised I'd been stabbed."

Mr Grech in his home after being stabbed. Picture: 7 News

The trio fled the scene on foot up Mailey Circuit.

Mr Grech managed to get back into the car and drive home, where he was able to get help from his wife and 12-year-old son.

Mr Grech was treated at the scene before being taken to Westmead Hospital in a stable condition.

"The (stab wound) at the top of my spine actually hit my vertebrae, so it was lucky not to get nerve damage, spinal cord damage," he told 7NEWS.

Mr Grech said he understood he shouldn't have followed the group, but he was hoping they would be caught so his family could feel safe.

"I just want these perpetrators to be caught," he said.

"Safety for, not just my family, but other people."

Mr Grech wants the alleged thieves caught. Picture: 7 News

Officers from The Hills Police Area Command established crimes scenes and detectives commenced an investigation into the incident.

Anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage around Mailey Circuit, Rouse Hill, is being urged to contact police.

Originally published as Dad stabbed by intruders in brutal attack