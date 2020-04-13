Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Dad sentenced to jail after assaulting partner in front of tot.
Dad sentenced to jail after assaulting partner in front of tot.
News

Dad sentenced for assaulting partner in front of tot

by ELISABETH SILVESTER
13th Apr 2020 7:40 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A FATHER who punched and forced his fingers down his partner's throat in front of their son has been sentenced to jail.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded guilty in the Townsville Magistrates Court to two counts of breach domestic violence order, assault occasioning bodily harm and driving without a licence.

The court heard the man slapped his partner across the face, put his two fingers in her mouth and grabbed her by the throat and threw her to the ground on November 27, 2019.

On November 28, 2019 the man asked his partner if she had spoken to the police and she said yes.

The man then slammed his partner's head into a wall twice and punched her twice in the face in front of their 16-month-old son.

Defence lawyer Jarred Mace said his client had a difficult upbringing with domestic violence, being called on at 16 years old to defend his mother against physical attacks from his stepfather.

Mr Mace said his client's chance of reoffending was low as his partner had moved to Victoria with his son.

Magistrate Viviana Keegan questioned the man's offending due to his minimal criminal history.

"When I hear about your behaviour on these occasions I am wondering perhaps if you have been using ice," she said.

"For a 29-year-old with no history of violence to be behaving in this way to his partner … when you have a vulnerable 16-month-old baby present, it just doesn't make any sense."

Ms Keegan took into account the man's plea of guilty and 128 days spent in pre-sentence custody.

The man was sentenced to 15 months jail with immediate release on parole.

He was fined $150 for driving without a licence.

Convictions were recorded.

Originally published as Dad sentenced for assaulting partner in front of tot

More Stories

assault jail partner son

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        ‘Beenham Valley Road’ creator returns with new crime podcast

        premium_icon ‘Beenham Valley Road’ creator returns with new crime podcast

        News ‘We’re going to look at all the evidence and all the problems with it, and hopefully we can come to some sort of conclusion here.’

        One killed in horror head-on crash on Burnett Hwy

        premium_icon One killed in horror head-on crash on Burnett Hwy

        Breaking A person has died following a horror head-on collision.

        Council confirms fresh complaints of foul Bonnick Rd smells

        premium_icon Council confirms fresh complaints of foul Bonnick Rd smells

        News Odour issues have nearby residents in a stink with the council.

        COVID-19 can’t spoil excitement for new Gympie business

        premium_icon COVID-19 can’t spoil excitement for new Gympie business

        Business ‘We’ve got countless new and fresh ideas and we’ll always have that vision.’