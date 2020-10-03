Dad says bear hug, cops say strangle in assault case

A father who allegedly strangled his teenage son after he misbehaved will remain in custody until his next court date.

The Coast man faced Maroochydore Magistrates Court via video link on Friday to apply for bail after he was charged with a strangulation offence and assault occasionally bodily harm.

Solicitor Emily Lewsey said the child, who was diagnosed with composition defiant disorder, had been staying at his father's home for seven days leading up to the alleged September 19 incident.

Ms Lewsey said the dad attempted to calm down the child on numerous occasions after a fight had broken out between him and his younger brother, but each time the child returned from his bedroom in an aggressive state.

"The complainant child became aggressive towards … his brother, the others in the house and his father and his father's partner," she said.

"My instructions are that (the dad) had attempted to de-escalate the situation by placing the complainant child in a bear hug, he does not accept the allegations of violence.

"When he got too much my client instructs, he and his partner called police … and police eventually came due to that request … police took the complainant child from the home."

Ms Lewsey said the dad had been cooperative with police and had voluntarily handed himself into the police station on Friday morning where he was charged and brought before the court.

She told the court any risks associated with granting bail could be mitigated by a no contact condition with the son and his mother as well.

"My submission given that he has no history, the child will no longer be in his care and he has no intention of visiting his mother or the child at the residence that any risk could be mitigated," she said.

Police prosecutor Brendan Newman said he opposed bail for the "significant offence" against the child.

Sergeant Newman said while he had not received a medical report the child's injuries were consistent with someone hat had been strangled.

"He indicated that the discipline was a bear hug … the photographs show what is commonly referred to as petechiae, which is an indication of when someone has been strangled," he said.

"Petechiae is generally, not well known to be caused by a bear hug."

After closing the court Magistrate Rod Madsen decided the bail application could not be finalised and adjourned the hearing until Tuesday.

The dad was remanded in custody.