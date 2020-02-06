Dad on meth says baby son will turn out 'like me'

DRUG DAD: A stay-at-home dad was blasted by a Gatton magistrate when he appeared on court for a drug-driving charge.

YOU would think a 25-year-old would know better than to keep drugs around kids.

But stay-at-home dad Dylan Reid was having trouble kicking the habit and was nabbed for drug-driving.

He was pulled over while driving on the Warrego Highway at Crowley Vale, on October 19.

Appearing in Gatton Magistrates Court, the Laidley dad told Magistrate Kay Ryan he had recently become a father of a now 11-month-old son.

Ms Ryan told Reid it appeared he had quite a problem with drugs.

When Reid told her he was "trying to get a hold of it", Ms Ryan said it "wasn't working".

"We're talking methylamphetamine - it's no good for you or good for a child," Ms Ryan said.

"It really concerns me when I hear persons who are in trouble with drugs and have small children," she said.

Ms Ryan told Reid it was only a matter of time before the child found his way into trouble.

"He's maybe just starting to walk and he will be getting into all sorts of things," she said.

"They will find whatever you hide."

Reid agreed.

"If he's anything like me, he will get up to mischief," Reid said.

The repeat offender appeared in court on one charge of drug-driving and despite his history, the prosecutions did not officially allege it in court.

Sgt Windsor said it was because of an oversight.

"Mr Reid is the happy recipient of a bit an oversight as there is no notice of intention to allege previous," he said.

Ms Ryan said it was Reid's lucky day.

"If you had been given one of those that would have been a four or five month (disqualification)," she said.

Ms Ryan offered Reid a term of probation to help him kick the drug habit.

"When I say rehab, I mean, there's counselling and that sort of thing," she said.

She told him there were rules involved with probation but Reid told her he knew as he had been on probation at 18.

She disqualified him from driving for three months, served him a seven-month term of probation and recorded a conviction.