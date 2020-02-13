Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Tired Boy Studying In Bedroom
Tired Boy Studying In Bedroom
News

Dad in court after boy misses 95 days of school

by Aaron Bunch
13th Feb 2020 12:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SINGLE dad who failed to send his seven-year-old son to school for almost six months has faced court with the boy at his side after keeping him out of class again.

The 57-year-old pleaded guilty in Brisbane Magistrates Court on Wednesday to failing his obligation as a parent to ensure school attendance.

Parents who allow truancy are setting their children up for failure in later life

Qld's plan to tackle truancy is already doomed

The court heard the boy was absent from his inner-city Brisbane primary school for 95 days between June and December.

Outside court, the man said his son was too scared to go to school.

"I was trying my guts out to get him in," he told AAP.

"I was meeting a lot of resistance. I got a black eye once trying to get his socks and shoes on.

"When I finally got him in there ... he wouldn't go in through the front gate and it took a week or two before I could get him up to the classroom."

The man was placed on a good behaviour bond and said his son was now attending school.

Asked why the boy was at court and not school, the man said his son wanted to attend the hearing.

"He's been going every day but I allowed him to come with me and I'm taking him straight to school now," he said.

More Stories

Show More
court dad missing school school

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        FROM THE EDITOR’S DESK: The inside scoop on what’s occurring

        premium_icon FROM THE EDITOR’S DESK: The inside scoop on what’s occurring

        News Flash flooding has made an impact around the region today, and some sstudents are being sent home early because of still rising waters

        • 13th Feb 2020 12:08 PM
        12 flood rescue call outs in 24 hours

        premium_icon 12 flood rescue call outs in 24 hours

        News Gympie swift water rescue team called to late night incident after major downpours...

        LNP in firing line over $1.65 million Gympie contract

        premium_icon LNP in firing line over $1.65 million Gympie contract

        News The multi-million dollar grant inadvertently benefited MP's brother.

        FLOOD UPDATE: Bridge closure from noon as students sent home

        premium_icon FLOOD UPDATE: Bridge closure from noon as students sent home

        News Some students have been sent home due to floods.