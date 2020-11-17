Dad films up women’s skirts at shopping centre ‘for thrill’

Wade Rogers leaves Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to inappropriately filming women at a Coast shopping centre. Picture: Laura Pettigrew

A father's "predatory behaviour" violated three women's privacy when he attempted to film their genitals just for the thrill of it.

Wade Rogers pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to four charges including three counts of observations or recordings in breach of privacy and one of possessing tainted property.

It came after he recorded three victims at Noosa Civic shopping centre on October 17.

Police prosecutor Alison Johnstone said Rogers, who had no previous history, made admissions to the "abhorrent behaviour" and granted police access to his phone.

Sergeant Johnstone said he attempted to obtain inappropriate images of three victims, but only successfully captured footage of one unknown victim's buttocks.

"Video recovered from deleted items on the phone show that morning in Woolworths a recording of a woman being approached," she said.

"She was wearing a leopard print skirt; the recording captured her buttocks and it was up underneath her skirt."

Sergeant Johnstone said there were two other occasions in the Noosa Civic area when Rogers attempted to take recordings or pictures of women's genitalia and was chased out of the store.

She said CCTV footage captured Rogers approaching a 24-year-old victim wearing a skirt at the Case King store and crouching down beside her before moving away looking at his phone.

"The defendant was challenged by the victim's partner and he ran from the store," Sgt Johnstone said.

"He told police he bent down and attempted to take images that were not appropriate.

"He confirmed he stopped and look to see if any images were captured and he agreed he was trying to capture images of her legs and buttocks."

When questioned by police the 39 year old said he was randomly taking photos of women to try and capture the images of the buttocks area.

"He could not state why he was doing this but put it down to the thrill of trying to capture an inappropriate image," Sgt Johnstone said.

Solicitor Temeka Sue-Tin said the father of two was suffering significant life stress at the time of the offending and had since sought ongoing treatment.

"He hasn't provided any real excuse for his conduct however he has said his behaviour is beyond disgraceful and has shown genuine remorse," she said.

Ms Sue-Tin said he had discussed his behaviour with work colleagues, his wife and his daughter's kindy where he was the president of the committee.

She asked Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist not to record a conviction as Rogers was stood down from the role and his Blue Card eligibility was being reassessed.

Ms Sue-Tin suggested a substantial fine would be appropriate given Rogers' high level of co-operation, lack of history and early plea.

However, she said supervision may be appropriate.

Magistrate Stjernqvist said a substantial fine was not an appropriate sentence and decided on a two-year probation period and ordered Rogers to complete 150 hours of unpaid community service.

He said the orders would provide supervision to assist any underlying issues that drove Rogers to commit the "horrible offences".

"What you did was simply predatory behaviour and on top of that it was for personal gratification," he said.

No convictions were recorded.