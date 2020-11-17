Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Wade Rogers leaves Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to inappropriately filming women at a Coast shopping centre. Picture: Laura Pettigrew
Wade Rogers leaves Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday after pleading guilty to inappropriately filming women at a Coast shopping centre. Picture: Laura Pettigrew
Crime

Dad films up women’s skirts at shopping centre ‘for thrill’

Laura Pettigrew
17th Nov 2020 3:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

A father's "predatory behaviour" violated three women's privacy when he attempted to film their genitals just for the thrill of it.

Wade Rogers pleaded guilty in Noosa Magistrates Court on Tuesday to four charges including three counts of observations or recordings in breach of privacy and one of possessing tainted property.

It came after he recorded three victims at Noosa Civic shopping centre on October 17.

Police prosecutor Alison Johnstone said Rogers, who had no previous history, made admissions to the "abhorrent behaviour" and granted police access to his phone.

Sergeant Johnstone said he attempted to obtain inappropriate images of three victims, but only successfully captured footage of one unknown victim's buttocks.

"Video recovered from deleted items on the phone show that morning in Woolworths a recording of a woman being approached," she said.

"She was wearing a leopard print skirt; the recording captured her buttocks and it was up underneath her skirt."

Coast man's fraudulent booze shopping spree

Jailed mum dials triple-0 for help during drug test

Sergeant Johnstone said there were two other occasions in the Noosa Civic area when Rogers attempted to take recordings or pictures of women's genitalia and was chased out of the store.

She said CCTV footage captured Rogers approaching a 24-year-old victim wearing a skirt at the Case King store and crouching down beside her before moving away looking at his phone.

"The defendant was challenged by the victim's partner and he ran from the store," Sgt Johnstone said.

"He told police he bent down and attempted to take images that were not appropriate.

"He confirmed he stopped and look to see if any images were captured and he agreed he was trying to capture images of her legs and buttocks."

When questioned by police the 39 year old said he was randomly taking photos of women to try and capture the images of the buttocks area.

"He could not state why he was doing this but put it down to the thrill of trying to capture an inappropriate image," Sgt Johnstone said.

Solicitor Temeka Sue-Tin said the father of two was suffering significant life stress at the time of the offending and had since sought ongoing treatment.

"He hasn't provided any real excuse for his conduct however he has said his behaviour is beyond disgraceful and has shown genuine remorse," she said.

Ms Sue-Tin said he had discussed his behaviour with work colleagues, his wife and his daughter's kindy where he was the president of the committee.

She asked Magistrate Haydn Stjernqvist not to record a conviction as Rogers was stood down from the role and his Blue Card eligibility was being reassessed.

Ms Sue-Tin suggested a substantial fine would be appropriate given Rogers' high level of co-operation, lack of history and early plea.

However, she said supervision may be appropriate.

Magistrate Stjernqvist said a substantial fine was not an appropriate sentence and decided on a two-year probation period and ordered Rogers to complete 150 hours of unpaid community service.

He said the orders would provide supervision to assist any underlying issues that drove Rogers to commit the "horrible offences".

"What you did was simply predatory behaviour and on top of that it was for personal gratification," he said.

No convictions were recorded.

breach of privacybreach of privacyphotos case king noosa civic noosa crime noosa magistrates court recording in breach of privacy
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Tow truck driver groomed then had sex with a child

        Premium Content Tow truck driver groomed then had sex with a child

        News A Gympie court has been told he began talking to her through Snapchat, calling her ‘sexy’ and ‘cute’, then started sending her photos of his penis and videos of himself...

        PM in Tokyo to push QLD’s 2032 Olympics bid

        Premium Content PM in Tokyo to push QLD’s 2032 Olympics bid

        News PM to meet with International Olympics Committee to push Queensland’s 2032 bid

        Betoota Advocate goes ‘full Gympie’ on Gympie and we love it

        Premium Content Betoota Advocate goes ‘full Gympie’ on Gympie and we love it

        News Gympie Officially Changes Their Town Motto After Big Tino’s Performance in Origin...

        Glenwood property targeted in major police drug bust

        Premium Content Glenwood property targeted in major police drug bust

        News Almost half a million dollars worth of drugs were seized as well as 13 hydroponic...