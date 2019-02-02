Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A 22-year-old Dad faced the Southport Magistrates Court today after being charged with seriously injuring his baby son. Picture: Scott Fletcher.
A 22-year-old Dad faced the Southport Magistrates Court today after being charged with seriously injuring his baby son. Picture: Scott Fletcher.
Crime

Dad faces court for hurting baby

by Greg Stolz
2nd Feb 2019 11:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A YOUNG Gold Coast dad charged with seriously injuring his baby son has faced court, wiping away tears as his lawyer sought to suppress details of the case.

The Pimpama man, 22, was arrested by Child Protection Unit detectives on Friday night after a four-month investigation.

It came after the man's three-month-old son was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital last September with what police alleged were 'significant injuries'.

Detectives set up a taskforce codenamed Operation Quebec Holly which led to the man being charged with grievous bodily harm.

He faced Southport Magistrates Court today where he wiped away tears in the dock as female supporters in the public gallery also wept.

The man's lawyer, Geoff Senior, sought a non-publication order and also asked for the court to be closed due to the victim being a child.

Magistrate Mark Howden adjourned the matter briefly before Mr Senior returned to say he would not be proceeding with a bail application today.

The case was adjourned until next Tuesday and the man was remanded in custody.

assault crime editors picks hurting injured baby

Top Stories

    Council pre-selection squad given a 'leg up' if they run

    premium_icon Council pre-selection squad given a 'leg up' if they run

    News OPINION: Perhaps the more politically aggressive female readers would challenge the gender distribution of 17 males to 11 females.

    • 2nd Feb 2019 12:09 PM
    $6M BUILDER COLLAPSE: Ex-wife labels claims 'utter rubbish'

    premium_icon $6M BUILDER COLLAPSE: Ex-wife labels claims 'utter rubbish'

    News Mismanaged funds, insolvent trading flagged as cause for implosion.

    Gympie's favourite export, Lisa Millar wins hearts and minds

    Gympie's favourite export, Lisa Millar wins hearts and minds

    News 'Love you Lisa,' say the ABC viewers who have become her fans

    Gympie merger shores up $300 million in assets

    premium_icon Gympie merger shores up $300 million in assets

    News The credit union in Gympie has always been community based