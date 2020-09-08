Menu
The man had traces of marijuana and meth in his saliva when he was pulled over in Gympie. File photo
News

Dad drove with meth in saliva, but he’s ‘not a drug user’

Maddie Manwaring
8th Sep 2020 7:00 AM
A GYMPIE magistrate told a 44-year-old father who was caught driving with meth and marijuana in his saliva that smoking meth was “not a good look” for somebody his age.

On July 22, this year, Bradley Ely Allen submitted to a roadside drug test by police on Brisbane Road, Monkland.

His test revealed he had traces of marijuana and meth in his saliva, and he admitted to smoking drugs in the days before.

Allen, who has 10 children, two with his current partner, had been at a 21st birthday party the weekend before the test, and the drug use was a “once off” his lawyer told the court.

“My client will tell you he is not a typical or constant user of any illicit drugs, despite his history,” his lawyer said.

“What’s he doing using meth?” the magistrate asked.

“It’s surprising for someone of your age to be using meth.

“It’s not a good look.”

Allen pleaded guilty to driving with a relevant drug in his saliva and was fined $200, and disqualified from driving for one month.

