Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Juan Daniel Visagie remains behind bars and is scheduled to face court on Wednesday. Picture: Facebook via NCA NewsWire
Juan Daniel Visagie remains behind bars and is scheduled to face court on Wednesday. Picture: Facebook via NCA NewsWire
Crime

Dad charged with murder over death of baby

by Angie Raphael
26th Jan 2021 2:08 PM

A Perth father accused of violently shaking his one-month-old daughter has been charged with murder following the baby's death.

The infant was allegedly assaulted in September, suffering severe brain damage, and died at Perth Children's Hospital on December 27.

Juan Daniel Visagie, 25, was originally charged with grievous bodily harm.

But police confirmed on Tuesday that the charge would be formally upgraded to murder when Mr Visagie faces Stirling Gardens Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Mr Visagie, from Gosnells, has been behind bars at Hakea Prison since September.

He is expected to appear in court via video link.

Juan Daniel Visagie is now accused of murdering his baby. Picture: Facebook via NCA NewsWire
Juan Daniel Visagie is now accused of murdering his baby. Picture: Facebook via NCA NewsWire

Mr Visagie announced the birth of his baby on social media on August 7.

"My daughter born five mins ago. Both the mum and daughter are doing well," he wrote.

"Proud dad/mum right here!"

On August 26, Mr Visagie wrote: "It's always the best feeling in the world finishing work and coming home to my baby girl. She's perfect and growing so fast."


Originally published as Dad charged with murdering baby

More Stories

charges crime editors picks murder

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LETTER: Why we should change the date of Australia Day

        Premium Content LETTER: Why we should change the date of Australia Day

        News There are 364 other dates to choose from. January 26 is more appropriate to the attitudes and values of colonial Australia than to those of a modern, more inclusive...

        Next hinterland hotspot to get hitched emerges

        Premium Content Next hinterland hotspot to get hitched emerges

        Council News New player in hinterland wedding and events market could soon emerge

        Teen in hospital after midnight near-drowning

        Premium Content Teen in hospital after midnight near-drowning

        News Paramedics rushed a teenager to hospital overnight after she nearly drowned at a...

        Goldfields car park accused says he ‘didn’t bash no-one’

        Premium Content Goldfields car park accused says he ‘didn’t bash no-one’

        News The case was a testing one for magistrate Chris Callaghan, who had barely finished...