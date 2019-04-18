Dad blows kiss as he's jailed for rape of toddler daughters

The couple have been jailed for the rape and abuse of their toddler daughters.

A MOTHER and father's rape and sexual abuse of their children, the details of which are so horrific the Daily refuses to publish, have today been jailed for a combined 28 years.

The father blew a kiss to the district court gallery as he was led to prison for 16 years and eight months for raping, abusing and maintaining a relationship with three toddler girls, two his own daughters.

The mother who showed no emotion or remorse - straight-faced for the entire account of her disgusting child sex crimes - will spend the next 11 years and three months in prison. Not only did she rape her own daughter, but she helped her partner in his "depraved" abuse of her child.

The couple, who cannot be named in order to protect the three child victims, began their relationship while the man was in an "open relationship" with his wife, the biological mother of his two daughters.

All three adults and their girls lived in the family home in 2011, by which time the man had been abusing his eldest daughter for three years.

Judge Gary Long told the Maroochydore District Court when the girl became "older and not as compliant to (his) desires", he "moved on" to his second-eldest daughter and the third girl in 2011.

In 2013, the wife left her husband and removed their two girls.

The man and his new partner continued to abuse her daughter, then aged five, in the following months.

A jury found the girl's mother, the co-offender, guilty last month and she was today jailed for maintaining a sexual relationship with her daughter, three counts of rape and two of indecent treatment.

The man and woman are each required to serve 80 per cent of their sentences before any possibility of parole.

In sentencing the woman, Judge Long said she had first brought her daughter into the man's home with knowledge of his predilections, then "abandoned any sense of maternal responsibility" to her daughter.

"On occasions you enabled and participated in serious offending in respect to your daughter, for your own selfish desires in respect to your sexual and more general relationship with (the co-offender)," Judge Long said.

"In your specific involvement there is an absence of any appearance of your unwillingness to be involved.

"The impact this has had on your daughter cannot be ignored"

Judge Long said the man's offending was "abhorrent" and involved the "gross violation of the innocence and vulnerability of three such young children".

The court heard the children had given evidence the sexual offences were well-known in the household, and the two adults had at times bribed the girls with lollies to encourage their siblings to take part.

Judge Long said the couple's respective sentences must act as a personal deterrent, and a deterrent to members of the community.

The man began offending aged 19, stopped aged 24 and came before court aged 29.

The woman is 30, and was aged 23-25 when she abused her daughter.

Judge Long said when the time came for each to be released, protecting the community from any chance of further offending would be relevant, but sight must not be lost of the "bare prospect of rehabilitation".