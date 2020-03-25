Menu
Gympie Magistrates Court
News

Dad and daughter on damage charges after drunken row

Arthur Gorrie
25th Mar 2020 7:13 AM
A FATHER and daughter appeared in Gympie Magistrates Court yesterday after an alcohol-linked dispute became violent on October 5 last year.

Renzi Bell, 42 of Southside and Ronella Bell, 19, of Gympie each pleaded guilty to the separate charges against them.

Renzi Bell pleaded guilty to threatening to enter the yard with intent to intimidate and unlawfully entering the property.

Ronella Bell pleaded guilty to assault with bodily harm, damaging two doors, two solar lights and a gate, unlawfully entering a yard and threatening to enter a home with intent to intimidate the female resident.

Police told the court the incident turned bad about 3am on the Saturday, where the Ronella, who had no criminal history was drinking with the victim at the victim’s home.

Ronella’s behaviour deteriorated to the point of violence, punching the other woman in the face and grabbing her by the hair.

The victim suffered bruising, some hair torn from her head and a broken fingernail, the court was told.

Later she and her father returned to the scene and the victim told police she had heard people battering her door and threatening to break it down.

They then ran down the side of the building, damaging a gate and crashing into a second door which had just been closed and locked.

The victim heard damage to the side gate and told police her side sliding door frame had been damaged

Magistrate Chris Callaghan fined Renzi Bell $300 and placed Ronella Bell on probation for nine months, with no conviction recorded.

He also ordered Ronella Bell to pay $396.90 compensation.

