Lenny Agostino is on mission to win Mulletfest 2020 in Kurri Kurri.
Community

D-day looms for Lenny’s magnificent mullet

TIM JARRETT
, tim.jarrett@dailyexaminer.com.au
28th Feb 2020 3:30 PM
AMID a tumultuous summer of bushfires and floods, the Clarence has needed a hero now more than ever and thankfully the wait is over.

Meet Lenny Agostino.

The five-year-old Minnie Water legend has spent the last year carefully curating a magnificent mullet which he is entering into this weekend's Kurri Kurri Mulletfest.

It all started exactly one year ago, when he was saw the festivities in Kurri Kurri on the news and his mum, Jess Coleman, said Lenny was adamant - he was "going to win the mullet race".

Ms Coleman said while it was "pretty wild", she was more than happy to help him in his quest, carefully cutting his hair exactly where he directed her to cut it.

"We just said, 'great, if that's what you want to do - be wild'," she said.

"He loves it and he owns it."

Proud mum Jess Coleman with son Lenny Agostino who is on his way to win Mulletfest 2020 in Kurri Kurri.
Mulletfest has only been going for two years but much like the haircut itself the event has attracted a cult following, with people from all over the world competing in a variety of categories such as Vintage, Grubby, Ranga, Extreme and Everyday.

Lenny will be entering the hotly contested Junior 4-7 years category and is bringing family and friends along for the ride.

On the eve of the big day, Lenny was remaining tight-lipped about his chances, preferring to let his mullet do the talking, but he did agree he was in with a good shot.

A win for Lenny would not only make him the Clarence's first champion in the competition, but it will also mark the end of a wild ride for the youngster who seems destined for bigger and better mullet-related things.

Just don't tell his dad.

