Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
This was never going to end well.
This was never going to end well.
News

Man mauled to death by pet lion

by Barnini Chakraborty
6th Mar 2019 7:36 AM

A MAN who kept a nine-year-old lion in his back yard was found mauled to death in eastern Czech Republic.

Michal Prasek's father found his mangled body in the lion's cage which had been locked from the inside.

In addition to the lion, Prasek had another lioness on his property for breeding purposes, which had drawn concerns from local residents.

The animals, which were in separate pens, were shot and killed by authorities. A police officer told local media the shootings were "absolutely necessary for them to get to the man", according to the BBC.

Mayor Tomas Kocourek said the incident "will perhaps finally help to resolve this long-term problem."

Prasek, 34, bought the lion in 2016 and the lioness last year.

Previously, he had been fined for illegal breeding and lacked planning permits for the pens. Prasek refused to let any authorities onto his property and an impasse ensued over the animals.

Michal Prasek’s father found his mangled body in the lion’s cage.
Michal Prasek’s father found his mangled body in the lion’s cage.

Authorities were not allowed to forcibly remove the lions in the past because they did not have a safe place to put them, nor was there any evidence of animal cruelty - another reason the animals could have been taken.

Last year, Prasek made headlines after a cyclist collided with a lioness Prasek had taken out for the walk on a leash. That incident was eventually labelled as a traffic accident.

 

This article originally appeared on Fox News and was reproduced with permission.

More Stories

czech editors picks lion

Top Stories

    3 Gympie region town where values have gone through the roof

    premium_icon 3 Gympie region town where values have gone through the roof

    News Latest State Government land valuations handed down, and if you've bought property in one of these spots you've struck gold.

    Gympie highway bypass moves ahead, with help from the past

    premium_icon Gympie highway bypass moves ahead, with help from the past

    News Gympie's first settlers still part of region's big story

    Woodchipper 'murder' info 'lost in mail'

    premium_icon Woodchipper 'murder' info 'lost in mail'

    News Magistrate blasts delays in a case before courts since last May

    25 beds to open at Gympie drug rehab centre

    premium_icon 25 beds to open at Gympie drug rehab centre

    Council News Plans for clinic to get bigger, improve service.