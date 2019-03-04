Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Poyungan Rocks - 4WD on Fraser Island
News

Cyclone positive: Weather 'resets' Fraser Is landing strips

Jessica Lamb
by
4th Mar 2019 12:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FOR Air Fraser Island pilots, destructive winds blown in by Cyclone Oma actually helped business.

The reshaping of the eastern side of the island's beaches has cleared the previous build-up of soft sand which made landing the local company's light aircraft difficult.

"It was like hitting the reset button," pilot Ryan Schwenke said.

"It's left the beaches in almost perfect condition for us and cleaned the high tide landing area we were having trouble with.

"The only problem now is some exposed rocks up near the Happy Valley landing area and some debris."

Fellow pilot Josh Phillips said the company was only out of action for a few days.

"It's quiet season and there wasn't anyone here so it didn't affect us too much," he said.

"The inland tour buses were back operating without the beach component but that didn't help us very much."

 

Conditions didn't keep the backpacker tour groups from enjoying a cruise down Eli Creek on Saturday.
Conditions didn't keep the backpacker tour groups from enjoying a cruise down Eli Creek on Saturday. Alistair Brightman

Tourists flood back

NOT to be kept away from the call of adventure, tourists are beginning to filter back through to well-known attractions.

Holidaymakers were captured by the Chronicle floating down Eli Creek and snapping unique photos of the recently changed Maheno. A partial section of the rear of the iconic shipwreck site has been broken down in the storms.

 

A four-wheel drive Toyota Prado negotiating the steep incline leading to the coffee rock exposed on the southern side of Poyungan Rocks.
A four-wheel drive Toyota Prado negotiating the steep incline leading to the coffee rock exposed on the southern side of Poyungan Rocks. Alistair Brightman

Others were more hands-on in their tackling of obstacles and provided some unexpected comedy for onlookers as they tried to pass the exposed coffee rock near Poyungan Rocks and Yidney Rocks.

For some it was a struggle to get lower-set vehicles up steep sandy inclines, while others simply gunned their motors and bounced up the cliff face.

More Stories

air fraser island cyclone oma fctourism fraser island
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Gympie abseiler death - Police identify victim details

    premium_icon Gympie abseiler death - Police identify victim details

    News Man, 64, suffered fatal injurie, say police and ambos

    Second dingo destroyed after Fraser Island attack

    premium_icon Second dingo destroyed after Fraser Island attack

    News The euthanasia comes after another dingo was destroyed on Friday

    Don't blame the dingoes, blame their human management

    premium_icon Don't blame the dingoes, blame their human management

    Opinion Bad management - why Fraser Island needs a big change right now