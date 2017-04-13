28°
News

Cyclone Debbie: Emergency funding held up by political fight

Jessica Marszalek, Matthew Killoran | 13th Apr 2017 5:36 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

STRUGGLING farmers are frustrated by fighting politicians delaying emergency disaster relief cash they urgently need to recover from Cyclone Debbie.

Payouts of up to $25,000 to farmers and small businesses under Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements were yet to flow last night as Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk sent another in a string of letters to Canberra, demanding money for up to 29 council areas.

The move came after a day of extraordinary attacks, including Acting Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce accusing Ms Palaszczuk of a "pathetic" application which was the equivalent of bank fraud.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne visit farmer Ross McInnes (centre) and his damaged corn crops in Harrisville.
Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Agriculture Minister Bill Byrne visit farmer Ross McInnes (centre) and his damaged corn crops in Harrisville. Jono Searle

That followed Ms Palaszczuk suggesting Mr Joyce had turned his back on his home state and accusations from Opposition Leader Bill Shorten that Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull had forgotten Queenslanders while "swanning around" with billionaires in India.

A letter from Ms Palaszczuk late on Monday night requested the Commonwealth waive normal processes and pay money immediately because the extent of damage meant collecting evidence would likely take "several weeks".

It is understood state officials were assured there would be no issues and were shocked when they received a response demanding more detail late on Tuesday afternoon.

But the original application from the State Government did not provide basic details such as which council areas it was applying for funding for, prompting the attack from Mr Joyce.

Ms Palaszczuk responded with yet another letter saying Queensland would now send business cases for the most affected local governments.

Canegrowers Queensland chief executive Dan Galligan said yesterday that both sides were being "completely unhelpful".

News Corp Australia

Topics:  cyclone debbie emergency relief funding funding

What's open in Gympie tomorrow?

What's open in Gympie tomorrow?

Your guide to what's open and what's not in Gympie during the Easter long weekend

  • News

  • 13th Apr 2017 9:49 AM

Child system broken, flawed, corrupt

Queensland's child protection system has become an industry that exploits those it is meant to be protecting.

Part two of a major Gympie Times report on the child safety system

Tradie suffers horrific skull break, but refused ambulance

Ashley Francis looking worse for wear after a workplace accident left him with a fractured skull and severe concussion.

No ambulance transfer for man who suffered horrific skull fracture

Fishermans Haul ready for 25th Easter rush

SEE FOOD, EAT FOOD: Clancy Pearce of Fishermans Haul gets ready for the Easter seafood rush.

Seafood store ramps up for Good Friday rush.

Local Partners

Double demerit points rule you need to know for Easter

QUEENSLAND Police have revealed what is happening with the double demerit points rule over the Easter break, and it's not what you might expect.

The fruit, vegies to be worst affected by Debbie's wrath

NO SHORTAGE: Rachel Erbacher of Erbacher's Fruit Shed says there are plenty of fruit and vegetables on offer despite the impact of Cyclone Debbie.

You won't pay more yet, but it's a matter of time

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Byron Bay welcomes Patti Smith

HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.

She will perform two different shows at Bluesfest 2017

Drought prayers answered

DIVINE INTERVENTION: Dean Comerford before the prayer, which he said was perfectly answered by God.

Thanks for the rain

Idris Elba gets a kick out of new role

CAMERAS follow the award-winning actor as he spends a year training with world’s best coaches and fighters to get fight-ready.

Guitar legend Carlos Santana on being a baby-making virtuoso

Santana at Byron Bay Bluesfest in 2013.

Bluesfest headliner believes in music’s power to incite romance.

What's on the big screen this week

Michelle Rodriguez and Vin Diesel in a scene from the movie The Fate of the Furious.

Dom goes rogue in new Fast film and Anne Hathaway battles a monster.

The Bluesfest stars Byron, Lismore and Ballina love the most

FAVOURITES: The Lumineers are an American folk rock / Americana band based in Denver, Colorado

Spotify reveals the Norther Rivers top streamed artists

Byron Bay welcomes Patti Smith

HEADLINER: American punk singer songwriter Patti Smith will close the first night of Bluesfest tonight.

She will perform two different shows at Bluesfest 2017

Former Scary Spice Mel B wants her sex tapes

Former Spice Girl Mel B.

Mel B asks cops to help get sex tapes, ex says she’s ‘hysterical’.

Reynolds’ hilarious prank on Lively during labour

BLAKE Lively and Ryan Reynolds prove they’re perfectly matched.

KIA ORA COUNTRY

Kia Ora 4570

House 3 1 2 $350,000

10 Acres of beautiful red soil with an excellent bore plumbed to the house tank. A 3 bedroom old Queenslander set right at the back of the block surrounded by...

Private Modern Queenslander

9 Sailfish Street, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Sunny and spacious, this classic modern Queenslander has attention to detail with bungalow doorway arches, dado rails with timber infills, finials, lovely timber...

move 2 the country in modern style!

10 Valley Grove, Gunalda 4570

House 4 2 $235,000!

SEARCH CRITERIA -1. Low set modern contemporary hardiplank and colour bond 4 bed 2 bathroom home on almost half an acre of land in the country. FOUND - 10 Valley...

gr8 country life 2 live!

59 Varley Road South, Glenwood 4570

3 2 4 $269,000!

You get so much home for your money here! Enjoy the peace of your private 1.6 acre backyard from your character filled 3 bedroom home! Country appeal with exposed...

hard 2 go past this 1!

19 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $298,000!

Looking to buy a classic Queenslander style home? One that has history, character, views, ambience, a big block of land, and a swimming pool for a great price and...

classic timber home 2 inspire!

20 Elizabeth Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 1 3 $269,000!

Looking for a one of a kind property? One that has its own unique piece of Gympie history, one with a classic Queenslander home loaded with unusual features and...

Location, Location, Location!

8 Musgrave, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 4 $259,000

Nestled on an exceptional 1047m2 fully fenced block, this delightful property has so much potential for the perfect family home or smart investment. Built to stand...

EXCELLENT INVESTMENT

21 Castlereagh Court, Southside 4570

House 6 2 1 $329,000

Your next property investment is ready to add to your portfolio. Currently tenanted with great tenants, who would love to stay on. This quality brick and tile...

LARGE HOME, LARGE SHED.

10 Principal Place, Jones Hill 4570

House 3 2 6 Offers Over...

In the premier estate of Echelon is this well presented and well designed 2.5 year old family home, sitting on a large elevated fully fenced 772sqm allotment...

MUST MUST MUST BE SOLD !!

6 Harkins Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $220,000 ONO

Great position, neat as a pin. Located where the rear views are spectacular with plenty of room for the kids and pets. Features include: * 4 reverse cycle...

MILLIONAIRES ROW: Is this Toowoomba's biggest house?

STUNNING PROPERTY: The home in lot five at Kara View Court is framed with Table Top Mountain as a backdrop.

When entering Kara View Crt, it's hard to ignore the stunning home

Homes to go for six-storey, luxury beachside living

APPROVED: A 35-unit development has been approved in Kings Beach.

Penthouse living key part of Coast beachside development

Demand for land continues

Baydn Dodds of Colliers International on site at the 18.36ha property at 50 Abbotts Rd, Palmwoods.

Developer pays $4.4m for 18.36ha Palmwoods holding

Getting the news out

Debbie puts everyone to the test

The biggest disruption to Coast's booming resort industry

The photo of a Noosa home listed on Airbnb.

Major contributions made by short-term stay apps

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!