Paramedics are working to save a cyclist's life after a collision with a truck this morning.
News

Cyclist critically injured in truck collision

by Chris Calcino
6th Jul 2019 10:04 AM
BREAKING: Paramedics are working to save the life of a cyclist critically injured in a collision with a truck in Far North Queensland this morning.

The Queensland Ambulance Service was called at 7.48am with reports of a serious incident involving a truck and a bicycle on the Captain Cook Hwy near the Mount Molloy turn-off.

Authorities are still on the scene treating a cyclist with critical injuries.

It is understood traffic is closed on the highway at the Mount Molloy turn-off and at Bonnie Doon Rd.

