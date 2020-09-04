Cyclist who broke great-grandfather’s jaw turns himself in

The cyclist who allegedly punched a Gold Coast great-grandfather in the face, breaking his jaw, has been charged by police following The Courier-Mail's report earlier this week.

The 46-year-old Miami man handed himself into police this morning, following the online article, which included descriptions and images of the incident.

Police charged the man with one count of serious assault after it's alleged he broke the jaw of 76-year-old Graeme Gibb, during a cycle rage incident on Sunday morning.

Graeme Gibb suffered a broken jaw following a cycle rage incident on the Gold Coast. Picture: Jamie Hanson

According to Mr Gibb, the cyclist allegedly struck the retiree with one blow to the jaw, knocking him to his knees.

Mr Gibb suffered a broken jaw as a result of the incident, which allegedly came after Mr Gibb asked a group of cyclists to ride in single file along the street.

Learning the news a man had handed himself into police, Mr Gibb's daughter said she was overwhelmed with support.

"Nobody deserves to be treated by someone the way my Dad did, especially at his age," Alisha Gibb said.

"It's overwhelming the amount of people who jumped in so quickly to help him.

"I'm very pleased ... that my Dad can now move on from this and recover."

The man who police allege broke a great-grandfather's jaw. Picture: Supplied.

Mr Gibb said his daughter was hugely supportive following the incident, and was a contributing factor in helping to get the word of the attack out into the public eye.

"I would like to thank my beautiful daughter Alisha for her constant posts on Facebook and emails, showing the love and care she has for her dad," he said.

"I am of course happy (the alleged attacker) gave himself in, but mostly happy for my family. My children, my grandchildren and my great grandchildren, and of course my many friends who were all concerned about my health."

Mr Gibb said he believed the extensive media coverage of the incident is what led to the man handing himself into police.

"Bingo, he gave himself up the next morning," Mr Gibb said.

"Many, many thanks to all that shared online, I and my family are very grateful.

The 46-year-old man will front Southport Magistrates Court on September 25 over the alleged incident, while Mr Gibb continues to recover at home.

