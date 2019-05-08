Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Peter Duncan says it took months for him to muster the courage to travel the same road where he was injured. Picture: Patrick Woods
Peter Duncan says it took months for him to muster the courage to travel the same road where he was injured. Picture: Patrick Woods
News

Cycling danger: ‘It was an act of violence’

by PATRICK BILLINGS
8th May 2019 4:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

TAKING a ride in the predawn calm of the Sunshine Coast, Peter Duncan never saw it coming.

Launched 6m in the air, he landed a twisted mess of broken bones.

New figures show Peter is one of thousands of cyclists banged up or worse every year in road accidents.

An Australian Institute of Health and Welfare report, released today, will show 160,000 cyclists have been hospitalised and 651 killed in the past 17 years.

The rising trend now sees cyclists account for one in five hospitalisations from land transport crashes.

For Peter it's been a long road to recovery after a hose was deliberately strung across a road in Mooloolaba.

"I just hit it and it catapulted me," he said.

The brutal incident broke his collarbone clavicle and eight ribs.

As a cyclist who clocks up 400km a week he was never going to ditch the bike for good, but he admits to now being more cautious and it took months before he could summon the courage to traverse the road where it happened.

"I tried not to focus on the anger so I could heal," he said.

"But what happened to me, that is a criminal act of violence that could have killed me." Bicycle Queensland chief executive Anne Savage said the AIHW report was a "call to action" for safe bikeways and on road protection for cyclists.

"Every death and injury on our roads is avoidable," she said.

Bicycle Queensland has called on the Palaszczuk Government to establish a Road Safety Commission in Queensland.

More Stories

Show More
accidents cycling danger

Top Stories

    Wide Bay candidates reveal their plans to fix unemployment

    premium_icon Wide Bay candidates reveal their plans to fix unemployment

    News Federal hopefuls have their say on how to bring jobs to Gympie, bring end to 7.56 per cent general jobless rate and staggering 19.8 per cent youth unemployment.

    Gympie golf prodigy jetting off to Las Vegas for World Stars

    premium_icon Gympie golf prodigy jetting off to Las Vegas for World Stars

    News 'I want to be on the pro tour. I want to be number one in the world'

    Gympie Cats immortalise founder with new unveiling

    premium_icon Gympie Cats immortalise founder with new unveiling

    News He brought the beautiful game to Gympie for the first time.