Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Cyclist critical after striking dead pig

by KEAGAN ELDER
13th Aug 2019 10:10 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A CYCLIST is in a critical condition after colliding with a dead pig while cycling in a group.

Queensland Ambulance Service executive operations manager David Lowe the man suffered significant head injuries while riding on the Port Access Rd in South Townsville.

"The incident involved four cyclists who had struck a deceased pig lying on the side of the road," he said.

A Townsville Hospital spokeswoman said the 43-year-old's condition had since become critical.

Mr Lowe said another two men, aged in their late 30s, suffered shoulder injuries.

Another man, also in his late 30s, had multiple abrasions.

These three cyclists were taken to Townsville Hospital in a stable condition.

Paramedics were called to the crash at 5.54am.

More Stories

critical injuries cycling crash cyclist

Top Stories

    Gympie wakes to 1.3C cold sting that 'felt like' -0.5C

    premium_icon Gympie wakes to 1.3C cold sting that 'felt like' -0.5C

    News Westerly winds to ease but below average temperatures still on cards for the week

    Why part of Mary St will be only one-way for 6 months

    premium_icon Why part of Mary St will be only one-way for 6 months

    News Find out why there will be traffic diversions in Gympie's CBD

    Ex-councillor in court on multiple child sex charges

    premium_icon Ex-councillor in court on multiple child sex charges

    News 24 historic sex charges include 9 of indecent treatment of boys

    Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    premium_icon Your best local news for $5 a month for first three months

    News Subscribers make most of special rewards worth hundreds of dollars