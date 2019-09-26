Cyborg who? 'Bring it on', says Gympie's 'Angerfist'

Arlene Blencowe blitzed Amanda Bell with a 22-second KO at Bellator 224 on the weekend.

MMA: Gympie's MMA world title contender Arlene Blencowe has put Bellator newcomer and former UFC champ Cris Cyborg on notice, declaring the blockbuster will "100 per cent happen” as she teases her return to the cage.

The 36-year-old dynamo recently announced she would "soon” be back inside the octagon, just over two months on from her incredible 22-second KO win over Amanda Bell at Bellator 224 on July 12.

Arlene "Angerfist" Blencowe. Contributed

Cris Cyborg celebrates the win over Felicia Spencer during a mixed martial arts bout at UFC 240, in Edmonton, Alberta, Saturday, July 27, 2019. (Jason Franson/The Canadian Press via AP) Jason Franson

"Guess who's making the walk again soon,” Blencowe said through a Facebook post, alongside an image of her shortly before her bout against Bell at WinStar World Casino and Resort in Oklahoma, US.

Riding a two-fight win streak and top contender status in the women's featherweight division, Blencowe has plenty of bargaining power to potentially broker a showdown with Brazilian newcomer Cyborg.

Bellator president Scott Coker announced the 34-year-old had signed "the biggest contract in women's MMA history” to join the Bellator "family” this month.

Blencowe recently told Penrith's The Western Weekender Cyborg was the only fighter who ever made her consider jumping ship to join the UFC.

"Throughout my whole career everyone would ask me when I was going to fight Ronda Rousey but, for me, the only fight I ever wanted was against Cyborg,” she said.

"I turned down a contract with the UFC to remain with Bellator. I would have only wanted to switch to the UFC to fight her and beat her, but I stayed loyal to Bellator and now she's come over to us. A fight against Cyborg will happen, it will 100 per cent happen, it's just a matter of time.”

Blencowe has a 12-7 MMA record, while Cyborg sits at 21-2 with one no contest.