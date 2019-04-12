Cutters calling on Carlin

FIGHTING FIT: Carlin Anderson is slated to return for the Mackay Cutters tomorrow night after overcoming a back injury.

FIGHTING FIT: Carlin Anderson is slated to return for the Mackay Cutters tomorrow night after overcoming a back injury. Zak Simmonds

CARLIN Anderson will reprise his place in the number one jersey for the Mackay Cutters this weekend after getting through training on Thursday night unscathed.

The Cowboys-allocated fullback has been sidelined since round one when he suffered a T6 vertebrae fracture while fielding a kick against Easts Tigers.

Anderson's return to action comes at the perfect time for the Cutters, after coach Steve Sheppard confirmed this afternoon that winger Marcus Jensen would miss "a few weeks" nursing a medial ligament strain.

It saves Sheppard the headache of trying to fit four into three; Pauli Byrnes will shift to Jensen's vacated left wing while Anderson will slot in at the back.

"Carlin has his own attributes, speed being one of them, (and) really good skill with ball in-hand," Sheppard said.

"He just needs to make sure he gets his line organised at the back and chimes in when he needs to."

Emry Pere is another Cowboy slated to make a return against the Tweed Heads on Saturday night. He will start on the bench, with Alex Gerrard retaining his starting role after impressing against the Blackhawks.

But perhaps the biggest shake-up for the Cutters will be in the halves.

Lloyd White was the favourite to take over Jensen's kicking duties, however the Welshman strained his calf at training on Tuesday night and was ruled out by Sheppard today.

Jayden Hodges will shift to five-eighth, with Reuben Cotter moving to hooker for his first start since round one.

"I'm actually looking forward to seeing it," Sheppard said of Hodges' switch.

"Hodge-o is champing at the bit. He's like a kid in a candy store; he's more excited than I am."