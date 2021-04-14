Menu
A small dog which was found wandering the streets in a very bad state is on the mend and several people have come forward with potential leads.
Pets & Animals

Cute new photos: Mystery dog recovering after rescue

by Jack Lawrie
14th Apr 2021 5:11 PM
A SMALL dog which was found wandering the streets in a distressed state is on the road to recovery and several people have come forward with potential information, the RSPCA has confirmed.

The male pomeranian was found in Edmonton on Saturday in what RSPCA Queensland described as "a very bad state with a number of conditions requiring urgent treatment" and taken to a vet.

RSPCA Cairns manager Natalie Anger said the dog had been slowly recovering since being taken into care.

The RSPCA Qld Inspectorate is calling for any information regarding his owner. Picture: Supplied.
The RSPCA Qld Inspectorate is calling for any information regarding his owner. Picture: Supplied.


"He's slowly getting there - he's had his vet check including treatment for worming and vaccinations, and we had to shave off some matted fur," she said.

"He's looking a bit brighter and in not as much pain."

Ms Anger said the dog was fairly old and his vision hadn't been very strong at first.

"Considering everything he's pretty friendly and getting a bit more confident around us," she said.

 

This small dog was found in poor health wandering the streets in Edmonton, Cairns on April 10. Picture: Supplied.
This small dog was found in poor health wandering the streets in Edmonton, Cairns on April 10. Picture: Supplied.

 

The pomeranian is now recovering at RSPCA Cairns and is looking “much brighter” already. Picture: Supplied.
The pomeranian is now recovering at RSPCA Cairns and is looking “much brighter” already. Picture: Supplied.

 

"The poor little guy's been through a big ordeal; it's pretty scary for him."

RSPCA Queensland spokesman Michael Beatty said since putting out a call for information on the mystery dog, a number of people had come forward claiming to either own the male pomeranian, or know who owned him.

"We're currently going through those to look into what happened that led to it being out on the road in a bad way," he said.

Anyone with information on the dog can contact the RSPCA on 1300 ANIMAL.

 

jack.lawrie@news.com.au

 

 

 

 

Originally published as Cute new photos: Mystery dog recovering after Cairns street rescue

lost dog rspca

